Ho-ho-ho! Bingo hall gets visit from Santa for 'Junemas'

Published: 3:38 PM June 18, 2021

Santa donned his shades and enjoyed a drink after landing at Mecca Bingo Dagenham to launch 'Junemas'. - Credit: Mecca Bingo

It may still be six months away but a Dagenham bingo hall got into the festive spirit with a visit from Santa.

Mecca Bingo Dagenham is bidding to make up for last year's muted festivities when the country was in the grip of lockdown restrictions.

It is putting on Junemas on June 25 and, despite the sweltering heat, Santa stopped off at the Dagenham Leisure Park bingo hall to launch the celebrations.

Catrin White, Mecca Bingo's marketing director, said: “Junemas will be an opportunity for our customers and local communities to celebrate and it offers everyone who comes the chance to get a taste of their usual Christmas celebrations but with a bit of a twist and of course a game of bingo."

Bingo! Santa enjoys a game at Mecca Bingo Dagenham as the hall launches 'Junemas', a celebration of Christmas in summer. - Credit: Mecca Bingo

The festive experience will include favourites such as mince pies, crackers and Christmas songs, as well as supporting charitable causes.