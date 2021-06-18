News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Barking and Dagenham Post > News

Ho-ho-ho! Bingo hall gets visit from Santa for 'Junemas'

Author Picture Icon

Michael Cox

Published: 3:38 PM June 18, 2021   
FREE TO USE IMAGES Pictured: Passers by and players were surprised to find Santa and his sleigh at

Santa donned his shades and enjoyed a drink after landing at Mecca Bingo Dagenham to launch 'Junemas'. - Credit: Mecca Bingo

It may still be six months away but a Dagenham bingo hall got into the festive spirit with a visit from Santa.

Mecca Bingo Dagenham is bidding to make up for last year's muted festivities when the country was in the grip of lockdown restrictions.

It is putting on Junemas on June 25 and, despite the sweltering heat, Santa stopped off at the Dagenham Leisure Park bingo hall to launch the celebrations.

Catrin White, Mecca Bingo's marketing director, said: “Junemas will be an opportunity for our customers and local communities to celebrate and it offers everyone who comes the chance to get a taste of their usual Christmas celebrations but with a bit of a twist and of course a game of bingo."

FREE TO USE IMAGESPictured: Passers by and players were surprised to find Santa and his sleigh at

Bingo! Santa enjoys a game at Mecca Bingo Dagenham as the hall launches 'Junemas', a celebration of Christmas in summer. - Credit: Mecca Bingo

The festive experience will include favourites such as mince pies, crackers and Christmas songs, as well as supporting charitable causes.

You may also want to watch:

Christmas
Dagenham News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Image shows Barkingside Mags

Courts

Fairlop woman ordered to pay £1k over Dagenham cigarette littering

Jon King

Author Picture Icon
Barking Town Hall

Barking and Dagenham Council

Council warns residents after reports of rogue traders in Dagenham

Andrew Brookes

Author Picture Icon
Traffic on the A13

Crime

Man in drink driving arrest as overturned car on A13 causes queues

Jon King

Author Picture Icon
Dagenham man Henry Gaspard

Community Heroes

Queen's Birthday Honours: Badminton club founder gets BEM

Andrew Brookes

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus