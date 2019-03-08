Becontree Morrisons offers space to community groups

Morrisons Becontree is offering free meeting spaces for community groups.

The offer is open to all kinds of organisations, including those for new parents, charities, book clubs, craft groups and gaming communities.

Groups can book tables, which can seat up to 20 people, through the Morrisons Becontree Heath's Community Champion.

The goal is to help them save on venue costs, with the supermarket claiming it costs groups around £20 per hour on average to rent a space.

Helen Tordoff is head of cafes at Morrisons.

She said: "We've seen more groups use our café spaces as meet up areas so we're delighted to formalise the offering and make it even easier for local communities to come together over a cup of tea and great food."

Meet up areas are available in Morrisons Becontree Heath's café between 9am until 11am and 2pm until closing every weekday.

Residents can book spaces by emailing champion.becontreeheath@morrisonsplc.co.uk.

More information can be found at the supermarket's website www.morrisons.com.