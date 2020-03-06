Search

Advanced search

Duchess of Sussex visits Dagenham school

PUBLISHED: 15:30 06 March 2020 | UPDATED: 16:59 06 March 2020

The Duchess of Sussex has visited Robert Clack School of Science. Picture: Steve Parsons/PA Wire

The Duchess of Sussex has visited Robert Clack School of Science. Picture: Steve Parsons/PA Wire

The Duchess of Sussex made a surprise visit to a Dagenham school this afternoon.

Meghan Markle arrived at Robert Clack School of Science's upper school site in Gosfield Road where she met with staff and pupils.

She is believed to have been at the school to talk about International Women's Day, which is on Sunday, March 8.

Her husband, the Duke of Sussex, was not there as he was at a separate engagement at Silverstone to officially open a motor racing exhibition.

More to follow.

Most Read

Dagenham residents concerned Jervis Court redevelopment plans will compound parking problems

An initial sketch of the planned redevelopment at the corner of Church Elm Lane and Rectory Road. Picture: Be First

Duchess of Sussex visits Dagenham school

The Duchess of Sussex has visited Robert Clack School of Science. Picture: Steve Parsons/PA Wire

Pupils given all-clear to return to Dagenham school after coronavirus fears

Sydney Russell School in Parsloes Avenue, Dagenham. Picture: Google

Manhunt launched after males seen brandishing a machete in Dagenham

An appeal has been launched for help finding a group of males seen brandishing a machete. Picture: Google

Dagenham’s Samuel twins set for acting stardom as CBeebies cartoon beckons

Twins Taiya and Tyiana. Picture: Charlene Samuel

Most Read

Dagenham residents concerned Jervis Court redevelopment plans will compound parking problems

An initial sketch of the planned redevelopment at the corner of Church Elm Lane and Rectory Road. Picture: Be First

Duchess of Sussex visits Dagenham school

The Duchess of Sussex has visited Robert Clack School of Science. Picture: Steve Parsons/PA Wire

Pupils given all-clear to return to Dagenham school after coronavirus fears

Sydney Russell School in Parsloes Avenue, Dagenham. Picture: Google

Manhunt launched after males seen brandishing a machete in Dagenham

An appeal has been launched for help finding a group of males seen brandishing a machete. Picture: Google

Dagenham’s Samuel twins set for acting stardom as CBeebies cartoon beckons

Twins Taiya and Tyiana. Picture: Charlene Samuel

Latest from the Barking and Dagenham Post

The East London Football Podcast: Free-wheeling David Moyes, Daggers’ big week and Orient get a day off

West Ham United's Sebastien Haller (centre) celebrates scoring his side's second goal of the game during the Premier League match at London Stadium.

Penalty shoot-out pain for Grafton Primary pupils at Danone Nations Cup event

Grafton Primary face the camera

Daggers blog: A great Reid goal in rare loss

Alex Reid celebrates a goal for Dagenham & Redbridge (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Dagenham 88 Runners enjoy Essex 20 outing, as well as Vitality Big Half in London

Dagenham 88 Runners at the Essex 20

Barking boss Gardner expecting tough encounter against Dynan’s South Park

Drive 24