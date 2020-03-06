Duchess of Sussex visits Dagenham school

The Duchess of Sussex has visited Robert Clack School of Science. Picture: Steve Parsons/PA Wire

The Duchess of Sussex made a surprise visit to a Dagenham school this afternoon.

Meghan at a school in Dagenham this afternoon. Footage is of her arrival at the school. pic.twitter.com/SZGU0q0IFz — Sussexes ❤️ (@Sussex98) March 6, 2020

Meghan Markle arrived at Robert Clack School of Science's upper school site in Gosfield Road where she met with staff and pupils.

She is believed to have been at the school to talk about International Women's Day, which is on Sunday, March 8.

Her husband, the Duke of Sussex, was not there as he was at a separate engagement at Silverstone to officially open a motor racing exhibition.

More to follow.