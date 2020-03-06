Duchess of Sussex visits Dagenham school
PUBLISHED: 15:30 06 March 2020 | UPDATED: 16:59 06 March 2020
The Duchess of Sussex made a surprise visit to a Dagenham school this afternoon.
Meghan Markle arrived at Robert Clack School of Science's upper school site in Gosfield Road where she met with staff and pupils.
She is believed to have been at the school to talk about International Women's Day, which is on Sunday, March 8.
Her husband, the Duke of Sussex, was not there as he was at a separate engagement at Silverstone to officially open a motor racing exhibition.
