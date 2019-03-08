Author Michael Rosen opens Dagenham school's new library bus

Children's author Michael Rosen cuts the ribbon to officially open the new library bus. Picture: Ken Mears Archant

Author Michael Rosen has visited a Dagenham school to open its new library bus.

Michael Rosen reads with William Bellamy Primary School pupils on board the library bus. Picture: Ken Mears Michael Rosen reads with William Bellamy Primary School pupils on board the library bus. Picture: Ken Mears

The former children's laureate cut the ribbon in William Bellamy Primary School's playground before getting on board the bus and checking out the new facilities.

"It was brilliant," teacher Jen Cooper said. "He was there all day.

"He read a couple of his books to some of the children who really enjoyed it.

"Then he did two performances of his work, one for the younger children and one for the older children."

The Frizlands Lane school also had copies of Michael's books available to buy - and Jen said that the popular writer spent two hours signing books for pupils.

On the library bus, which has been two years in the making, she explained: "We knew we needed a new library but we didn't have the space.

"One of the members of staff contacted a local company and they donated it to us.

"We managed to apply for funding and we did lots of fundraising to buy the books and get it ready."