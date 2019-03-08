Search

Schoolboy with leukaemia who won the hearts of rappers Stormzy and D-Saro dies

PUBLISHED: 11:51 17 April 2019 | UPDATED: 12:11 17 April 2019

Micky Bennett won the heart of rapper Stormzy. Picture: Lisa Bennett

Lisa Bennet

A schoolboy battling a rare form of leukaemia who won the hearts of rappers Stormzy and D-Saro has lost his fight.

Micky Bennett, 12, formerly of Harrold Road, Dagenham, was diagnosed with T-Cell acute lymphoblastic leukaemia last year and gained the support of the musicians after his family launched a crowd fundraiser to pay for specialist treatment privately.

Mum Lisa Bennett and dad David Bennett as well as his older sisters Chantelle, Kharis, and Rosslyn, all made a public appeal for help so he could receive 'Car T treatment' abroad.

Their appeal reached the ears of D-Saro and 4FrontRecords who put together a music video “Fight Like Micky” last October to help raise funds.

Micky with his family. Picture: Lisa BennettMicky with his family. Picture: Lisa Bennett

D-Saro, real name Kevin Durosaro, said: “Micky's story touch so many people.

“When we did the video it was to raise money for his treatment but to also raise awareness.

“The campaign was huge and we had a lot of people showing their support.”

Micky Bennett has been diagnosed with a rare form of Leukaemia. Picture: Lisa BennettMicky Bennett has been diagnosed with a rare form of Leukaemia. Picture: Lisa Bennett

Micky's plight was also supported by Stormzy and Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane who sent him signed merchandise to help raise cash.

During his treatment at Great Ormond Street Hospital (GOSH) Micky underwent a stem cell transplant from his father, who was a 50 per cent match, and became cancer free for several months.

However his immune system was damaged by the treatment he received for his illness and left him susceptible to infections..

Micky touched the hearts of the community. Pic: Bennett familyMicky touched the hearts of the community. Pic: Bennett family

Micky died at his family home in Basildon on Saturday surrounded by his family.

D-Saro said: “Micky showed so much strength. Even though he was going through a tough time he would smile and would always find a joke.

“Most people would grumble if they were going through what Micky was but instead he was there helping others and even organised toys to be donated to other children at GOSH at Christmas.

Micky has died at the age of 12. Pic: Bennett familyMicky has died at the age of 12. Pic: Bennett family

“He was a big character and will be immensely missed.”

He added: “My thoughts are prayers are with his family who are amazing and so selfless.

“Even while they were going through their own tough time they found the time to help other people and were there for everyone.”

Micky's funeral will take place on April 26.

To make a donation toward Micky's funeral click here.

