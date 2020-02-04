Barking teenager's 24-hour pool marathon raises thousands for hospice that cared for his aunt

Micky Jamieson, 17, during one of the hundreds of games of pool he played over 24 hours at the East Ham Conservative Club. Picture: Micky Jamieson Archant

A teenager from Barking raised thousands of pounds for a hospice by playing pool non-stop for 24 hours.

Micky Jamieson with his dad David, nan Shirley and mum Lesley Ambrose at the fundraiser. Picture: Micky Jamieson Micky Jamieson with his dad David, nan Shirley and mum Lesley Ambrose at the fundraiser. Picture: Micky Jamieson

Micky Jamieson, 17, donated more than £2,200 in proceeds from the marathon pool competition to Saint Francis Hospice in Havering-atte-Bower, near Romford.

He decided to raise money for the hospice because his aunt Jane Ambrose had spent time there before she lost her battle with cancer.

Micky said: "Jane was at the hospice for 10 days, so I wanted to repay that.

"I know the hospice's care isn't cheap to provide."

Micky, who first picked up a cue aged eight and has played in the Newham Pool League since he was 12, took part in hundreds of games against around 100 different people over the 24 hours.

He says he took on one opponent more than 200 times.

During the marathon fundraiser at the East Ham Conservative Club, a raffle was held offering donated prizes including sporting memorabilia and a 2019-20 home West Ham shirt signed by first team players.

The event was a great success for Micky and the hospice - easily passing his fundraising target.

Micky said: "It was brilliant, I had a target of £1,000 in mind, and there was quite a good atmosphere.

"During the day West Ham were playing, and it was my mum's birthday, and lots of people donated prizes.

"I had some friends there, who were West Ham fans, and they donated quite lot of money."

Micky's aunt Jane was 36 when she became an inpatient at the hospice in 2009.

Her children were 15 and 17, and Micky was six, when she died.

Micky's mum Lesley Ambrose remembers her sister's time in the hospice with fondness.

She said: "It's a wonderful place, and the care Jane received was incredible.

"It felt like we were on top of the world there."

Of her son's fundraising efforts, Lesley added: "I'm super proud of him."

Saint Francis Hospice is one of the largest adult hospices in the UK, caring for patients from Barking and Dagenham, Havering, Redbridge and west Essex.