Milestone hit in build of multi-million pound industrial development

Council leader Darren Rodwell (centre) with the team working on Industria - Credit: Ashley Read

A milestone has been reached in the construction of an industrial development in Barking.

Industria, which has received £37million investment from Barking and Dagenham Council, will feature units arranged around a four-storey hub.

A ceremony to mark the building's topping out - adding the highest structural feature - was held last week.

Council leader Darren Rodwell, Jared Birch of the council's regeneration arm Be First and Paul Heather from builders McLaren visited the site.

Cllr Rodwell said: “Industria will be a hive of industry hosting a range of makers, shakers and creators which will provide hundreds of jobs for local people.

"Industria will reach new heights in business development not only in east London but the UK.”

A Be First spokesperson claims that Industria will be the first multi-storey light industrial development to be built in the UK when completed.

They added that it will see around 300 people employed on site and will feature light industrial units up to 5,200 square feet and factory units up to 2,500 sq ft.

There will also be a business centre, ground floor shops, a public cafe and on-site parking when finished.

McLaren has employed 38 tradespeople on site and offered apprenticeships in engineering and project management to "young people in the community", according to Be First.

Mr Heather said the builder is using fixed-price contracts to ensure rising costs are managed.

"We’re delighted to reach the highest point in delivering the UK’s first light industrial space," he added.

"Our team is creating much needed workplaces for businesses to expand in and bringing exciting opportunities to the local community."

Industria is just yards away from 12 Thames Road, a hybrid development being built which Be First's website says could feature up to 150 residential homes and 5,000 sq m of light industrial space.

Cllr Rodwell said: “With Industria and 12 Thames Road we are looking to create a new 'Factory District' which will transform a dated industrial area and deliver jobs, modernise the local economy and provide homes fit for the future.

"It will be a new industrial revolution by the rivers Thames and Roding.”

The building of Industria is expected to be completed by February 2023.



