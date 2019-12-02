People honour London Bridge victims at Barking Town Hall

A crowd gathered outside Barking Town Hall at 11am on December 2 to honour the victims of the London Bridge terror attack on November 29. Picture: Luke Acton. Archant

People have held a minute's silence for the victims of the London Bridge terrorist attack at the town hall.

Council staff were among those at the ceremony. Picture: Luke Acton. Council staff were among those at the ceremony. Picture: Luke Acton.

Dozens paid their respects at 11am on December 2 in Barking after the attack on November 29.

"It's a tragically familiar task we've been doing over the last few years," said Chris Naylor, chief executive at the council.

"It's just very, very sad we've found ourselves in this situation.

"As a community, our hearts go out to the families [of the victims].

"It's important that we don't give in to the messages that try to divide us."

There were also ceremonies in central London and Cambridge, the BBC has reported. Both the victims who died in the attack were Cambridge University graduates.

A terrorist named as Usman Khan was behind the attack that killed two people and injured three. The police were called at around 2pm. Armed officers eventually shot Khan dead.

The police have said he was wearing what is now known to be a hoax explosive vest.