Published: 5:34 PM February 2, 2021 Updated: 1:51 PM February 3, 2021

Marie Leahy, 12, has been found safe and well. - Credit: Met Police

Marie Leahy, 12, has been found after she went missing from her Dagenham home yesterday (Tuesday, February 2).

Police confirmed at 6.49pm yesterday that Marie, classified as high-risk, was found safe and well following a search.

UPDATE : High Risk Missing Person Marie LEAHY, aged 12 yrs Found Safe and Well. Thank you all for your r/t and help. 194EA pic.twitter.com/0GbtLBbGHw — Barking & Dagenham Police #Hands_Face_Space (@MPSBarkDag) February 2, 2021