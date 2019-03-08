Volunteer whose brother was found drowned pleas for help in search for missing Barking man

Christopher Knowles has not been seen since March 1. Police released a CCTV image of the 43-year-old on Thursday showing him in a shop near his Barking home a few hours before he disappeared. Picture: MPS Archant

A woman whose brother was found drowned has urged people to join the search for a ‘vulnerable’ missing Barking man.

Shantel Louise Cook’s brother Darryl was 19 when his body was recovered from a waterway in Wapping 24 years ago.

After she heard about the disappearance of Christopher Knowles and feeling for his family, she headed to The Chase nature reserve in Dagenham where he was last seen to help in the search.

But after two weeks which has seen police, dogs, divers and specialist sonar equipment used in the search there is still no sign of the 43-year-old.

“We need a massive group of volunteers to do a massive sweep of the area. It’s a vast amount of land. A man doesn’t just vanish for no reason. His poor family,” Shantel said.

Christopher, who has severe epilepsy and is in need of daily medication, was last seen heading towards the Millenium Centre at 11.30am on March 1.

Another search is due to take place from 10am tomorrow (March 16) starting at the Millenium Centre car park.

If anyone has any information about Christopher’s whereabouts call police on 101.