CCTV image released as search for missing Barking man approaches third week

Police have released this CCTV image of missing Barking man Christopher Knowles.

The police have released a CCTV image as they continue to search for a ‘vulnerable’ missing man.

Christopher's fishing equipment has been recovered but there is still no trace of Christopher.

Christopher Knowles, who has epilepsy and requires daily medication, was last seen at The Chase nature reserve in Dagenham at 11.30am on March 1.

Detectives have shared the picture of the 43-year-old recorded by a security camera buying food in a shop on the Thames View estate in Barking a few hours before he was last seen.

DC Barry Carter, leading the search, said: “There have still been no sightings or trace of Christopher. We continue to appeal for the people’s help.”

Met search teams continue to scour lakes at The Chase and have carried out extensive land searches along the Rom and Beam rivers.

Specialist sonar equipment has been flown in from Ireland to help in the search.

Volunteers from the Essex, Kent and London lowland rescue teams have also been involved in the joint operation led by the police.

Specialist sonar equipment flown in from Ireland was used on Wednesday with police dogs also used.

Christopher’s fishing equipment has, however, been recovered.

Anyone with information should call police on 101.