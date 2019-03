Appeal to find missing Barking woman

Rokshana Adbur from Barking was last seen on Saturday. Picture: MPS Archant

Police have appealed for help finding a missing woman.

Police have concern for Rokshana Adbur 19yrs who has gone missing from her home in Barking since 3pm today. Please ring 101 and quote cad 4867 if seen pic.twitter.com/HNurrtlmB7 — Barking & Dagenham Police (@MPSBarkDag) March 9, 2019

Rokshana Adbur, 19, went missing from her home in Barking on March 9.

Barking and Dagenham police tweeted on Saturday: “Police have concern for Rokshana Adbur 19yrs who has gone missing from her home in Barking since 3pm today.”

Anyone with information should ring 101 quoting 4867.