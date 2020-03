Appeal to find boy, 14, missing from Dagenham

Tyler went missing on March 5. Picture: MPS Archant

An appeal has been launched to help find a missing 14-year old boy.

MISSING CHILD - Tyler is 14, missing from Dagenham, though he has connections to Blackpool, Stevenage, Ipswich amongst other areas. Please call 101 and quote 20MIS009134 @BlackpoolPolice @SuffolkPolice @HertsPolice @LancsPolice @bedspolice @IpsCentPolice pic.twitter.com/BInFPV94PU — Barking & Dagenham Police (@MPSBarkDag) March 10, 2020

The youngster, named only as Tyler by police, has been missing from Dagenham since Thursday, March 5.

Anyone with information about where he is should call the police on 101 quoting the reference number 20MIS009134.