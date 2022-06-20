Luca, 16, was last seen on May 23 - Credit: Hertfordshire Constabulary

A teenage boy who has been missing for four weeks may be in the Dagenham area, police say.

The 16-year-old from Watford, who has been identified only as Luca, was reportedly last seen on Monday, May 23.

Police are appealing for the public's help to find Luca, who is described as around 5ft 8in tall with black, collar-length hair.

A Hertfordshire Constabulary spokesperson said: "Officers are growing increasingly concerned for his welfare."

Anyone who has seen Luca since he went missing or has any information about where he may be is asked to 101.

If you see him, call 999 immediately.



