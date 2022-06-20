News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Barking and Dagenham Post > News

Missing: Watford boy last seen 4 weeks ago may be in Dagenham

Author Picture Icon

Andrew Brookes

Published: 6:54 PM June 20, 2022
Luca, 16, was last seen on May 23

Luca, 16, was last seen on May 23 - Credit: Hertfordshire Constabulary

A teenage boy who has been missing for four weeks may be in the Dagenham area, police say.

The 16-year-old from Watford, who has been identified only as Luca, was reportedly last seen on Monday, May 23.

Police are appealing for the public's help to find Luca, who is described as around 5ft 8in tall with black, collar-length hair.

A Hertfordshire Constabulary spokesperson said: "Officers are growing increasingly concerned for his welfare."

Anyone who has seen Luca since he went missing or has any information about where he may be is asked to 101.

If you see him, call 999 immediately.


London Live News
Missing People
Dagenham News
Barking and Dagenham News

Don't Miss

Chelmsford Crown Court, in Essex

London Live News

Trial date set for Dagenham and West Ham men charged after drugs raids

Andrew Brookes

Author Picture Icon
Barking Riverside is to open this summer ahead of schedule, TfL has confirmed

London Live News

New Barking Riverside Overground station to open ahead of schedule

Cash Boyle

Author Picture Icon
Carnival revellers join the procession of junior entrants in the Notting Hill Carnival's children's

Barking and Dagenham Carnival to return this summer

Michael Cox

Author Picture Icon
Gourmet chain German Doner Kebab plans to open a restaurant on Ripple Road, Barking next month

London Live News

German Doner Kebab restaurant to open in Barking

Andrew Brookes

Author Picture Icon