Appeal for help to find boy, 8, and girl, 13, missing from Barking

PUBLISHED: 18:08 20 October 2019 | UPDATED: 18:08 20 October 2019

Gibreel Njie and Kadiaa Malone are believed to be together. Pictures: Met Police

Archant

Police are appealing for assistance in tracing two children who are missing from their homes in Barking.

Gibreel Njie, eight, and Kadiaa Malone, 13, are friends who live near to each other.

Gibreel was last seen at Barking Library at around 4pm on Saturday, October 19. He had gone to the library alone, where he was seen by a relative with a girl believed to be Kadiaa.

While Kadiaa has been reported missing previously, this is the first time that Gibreel has been reported missing.

Anyone who may have seen either of the children should call police on 101 quoting CAD 337/oct20

