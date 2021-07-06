Chadwell Heath woman appeals for help to find missing French bulldog

Video

Published: 5:07 PM July 6, 2021 Updated: 5:17 PM July 6, 2021

A woman has appealed for help to find her French bulldog, which has been missing for five weeks.

Kiki was in St Chad's Park in Chadwell Heath when she disappeared on a walk just before 5pm on Wednesday, June 2.

Owner Nevila Beshi said: "It's not been great without her. She's pretty much my everything.

"I would remortgage my home to get her back safe and sound. It's really been difficult. You don't realise what you've got untill you've lost it. It's like losing a family member.

"Every dog owner will say this, but she is the best dog out there."

The 32-year-old suspects Kiki may have been stolen and fears her beloved pet might be exploited for breeding.

"She just would not disappear on her own," Nevila said.

Nevila explained how she had booked an appointment to get Kiki spayed three days before she went missing.

The property worker described the two-and-a-half-year-old pooch as quite muscular, with what looks like a tick on her left ear.

Kiki also has a scar around the upper joint of her right leg, which resulted from an operation following a fall down stairs as a puppy.

There are also hairs missing from around her eyes. Unlike other Frenchies, Kiki doesn't suffer with breathing problems, but she does require regular medication for an eye problem which, without treatment, irritates her to the point where she will make them bleed by scratching.

Kiki would travel to Nevila's workplace in Soho. - Credit: Nevila Beshi

Well-trained and loyal, Kiki would also become stressed if left alone. She used to accompany Nevila to her workplace in Soho.

"I was always with her. Not being with her is strange. She doesn't like to be left alone. She panics.

"I worry if someone got her and locked her up. That would kill her," Nevila said.

Kiki 'at work' with Nevila. - Credit: Nevila Beshi

With the help of supporters, Nevila has put up posters around St Chad's Park, but these were somehow removed.

Nevila said she even received crank calls from people saying they have found Kiki and she is dead.

Kiki has been missing for five weeks. - Credit: Nevila Beshi

A reward has been offered for the dog's safe return.

Anyone with information should contact Nevila on 07903000596 or on Instagram @kiki_the__frenchie

