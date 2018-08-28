Search

Advanced search

Join us for Digital Decoded

Fears of dog-napping over missing Maggy with £400 reward offered

PUBLISHED: 10:22 15 January 2019

Maggy has been missing since Thursday January 10. Picture: Josh Driver.

Maggy has been missing since Thursday January 10. Picture: Josh Driver.

Josh Driver

Owners of a rescue dog fear that she has been taken and have offered £400 for her return.

Owners of a rescue dog fear that she has been taken and have offered £400 for her return.

The dog, called Maggy, went missing on Thursday January 10 after she was let into the garden and adjoining allotment as usual, but didn’t come back.

Maggy belongs to the Driver family on Link Way.

Josh Driver, 23, is a groundsman and worries that someone has taken her.

“She’s such a good dog,” he said. “I don’t even take a lead with me, they walk along by my side. She jumps into the air trying to jump into my arms.”

“She’s such a frail dog, she doesn’t like being away from me. I know she wouldn’t run off.”

Josh took care of the dog after the death of the previous owner.

“She used to be really ill. She wasn’t well looked-after. I took her to the vet and got her made healthy.”

Anyone with information about Maggy can reach Josh on 07949 070375.

Most Read

Elderly man attacked in his Dagenham home by three violent burglars

The elderly man was attacked in hs own home in Stamford Road. Pic: Google

Dagenham minicab driver wins Barking bus lane fine battle

Robert Bedwell was advised by a sign to drive into a bus lane in River Road to avoid road works, and the council fined him,

Man cut free from car after Dagenham crash

A man had to be cut free after two cars crashed at the junction of Freshwater Road and Valence Avenue in Dagenham on Sunday night. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Police release e-fit after Chadwell Heath stabbing

Police have also released an e-fit of a man they wish to identify in connection with the stabbing. Photo: Met Police

c2c trains cancelled due to broken rail

There is disruption across the c2c network due to a broken rail. Picture: c2c

Latest from the Barking and Dagenham Post

McQueen hoping to help Daggers kick on after signing new deal

Alexander McQueen of Dagenham slots a rebound past O's keeper Dean Brill (Pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

New York Knicks Kornet excited about opportunity of playing in London

Luke Kornet of the New York Knicks dunks the ball against the Philadelphia 76ers at Madison Square Garden (Pic: Nathaniel S.Butler)

Fears of dog-napping over missing Maggy with £400 reward offered

Maggy has been missing since Thursday January 10. Picture: Josh Driver.

Barking boss Gardner disappointed they failed to break down Romford

Barking's Rashid Kamara fires at Romford goalkeeper Harry Aldridge (pic Terry Gilbert)

Romford’s Martin content with point against Barking

Barking's Jordan Peart challenges a Romford rival (pic Terry Gilbert)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists