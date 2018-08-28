Fears of dog-napping over missing Maggy with £400 reward offered

Maggy has been missing since Thursday January 10. Picture: Josh Driver. Josh Driver

Owners of a rescue dog fear that she has been taken and have offered £400 for her return.

The dog, called Maggy, went missing on Thursday January 10 after she was let into the garden and adjoining allotment as usual, but didn’t come back.

Maggy belongs to the Driver family on Link Way.

Josh Driver, 23, is a groundsman and worries that someone has taken her.

“She’s such a good dog,” he said. “I don’t even take a lead with me, they walk along by my side. She jumps into the air trying to jump into my arms.”

“She’s such a frail dog, she doesn’t like being away from me. I know she wouldn’t run off.”

Josh took care of the dog after the death of the previous owner.

“She used to be really ill. She wasn’t well looked-after. I took her to the vet and got her made healthy.”

Anyone with information about Maggy can reach Josh on 07949 070375.