Published: 6:24 PM September 29, 2021

Have you seen Charlotte who has been reported missing from Dagenham? - Credit: MPS

An appeal has been launched for help finding a girl who has been reported missing from Dagenham.

Police in Barking and Dagenham have appealed for information to trace the 14-year-old who they have named only as Charlotte.

She was last seen this morning (September 29).

Anyone with information should contact the police on 101 using reference CAD 2084/29SEP21.