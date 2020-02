Appeal to find girl, 15, missing from Dagenham

Jessica, 15, has gone missing from Dagenham. Picture: MPS Archant

An appeal has been launched to help find a 15-year old girl who is missing from Dagenham.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

You may also want to watch:

Jessica was last seen at 7.30am on February 12. She was wearing her school uniform of black trousers, a light blue top, red jacket and red and black trainers.

If anyone knows where she is or has seen her contact the police on 101 and quote 20MIS006013.