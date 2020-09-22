Appeal to find missing girl, 15, who could be in Dagenham

Charlotte White, 15, from Shirenewton in Wales is missing and has links to Dagenham. Picture: Gwent Police Archant

Police are appealing for information to find a missing teenage girl who could be in Dagenham.

If you see Charlotte White or know where she is, call 101 quoting reference 2000341895. Picture: Gwent Police If you see Charlotte White or know where she is, call 101 quoting reference 2000341895. Picture: Gwent Police

Charlotte White, 15, from Shirenewton, near Chepstow in Wales, was reported missing around 2pm on Friday, September 18 and Gwent Police are concerned for her welfare.

She is known to have links to the Dagenham area.

Charlotte is white, 5ft2in, of slim build and has long, straight, red-orange hair, which is often worn in a bun.

She was last seen wearing black jeans and a khaki-coloured jacket.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting reference 2000341895 or send Gwent Police a direct message on social media.