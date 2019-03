Appeal after man last seen in Dagenham goes missing

Christopher Knowles, 43, was last seen next to the lake at The Chase nature reserve in Dagenham on Friday at 11.30am. Picture: MPS Archant

The police have launched an appeal after a man was reported missing.

Christopher Knowles, 43, was last seen next to the lake at The Chase nature reserve in Dagenham on Friday at 11.30am.

Anyone who has seen Mr Knowles should call police on 101 and quote the reference 5660/1Mar.