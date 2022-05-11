News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Missing man last seen travelling to Barking topless in muddy shorts

Andrew Brookes

Published: 1:27 PM May 11, 2022
Missing 28-year-old Creagan

Have you seen Creagan? - Credit: Dudley Police

Have you seen Creagan?

The missing 28-year-old was last seen at 5.45am on May 8 boarding a train to Barking at Thorpe Bay station in Southend.

He was wearing beige-coloured, muddy shorts, trainers and no top at the time.

"We are now very concerned for his welfare", a police spokesperson said.

Creagan is from the Quarry Bank area of Dudley in the West Midlands.

If you know where he is, contact police on 999 quoting "log 1073 of 7/5".

Or, if you have other information which may help to locate him, call 101 or use the live chat feature on the West Midlands Police website.

