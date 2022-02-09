Mohamed Haleemdeen Mohamed, 33, was last seen on February 3 - Credit: Sussex Police

Have you seen this man?

The 33-year-old from West Sussex has reportedly been missing since last week, and is believed to have links to Barking and Dagenham as well as East Ham.

Mohamed Haleemdeen Mohamed, 33, was last seen around 10am last Thursday - February 3 - in Chichester, where he lives.

Sussex Police say they are concerned for his welfare and want to speak to anyone with information about his whereabouts.

Mohamed is around 5ft1 and of skinny build with long black hair and a black beard.

He was last seen wearing a red top under a green coat, black trousers with grey shoes.

Anyone who has seen Mohamed or has information on his location is asked to contact police on 101, providing serial number 526 of 03/02.