Search

Advanced search

Appeal after man, 18, reported missing from Barking

PUBLISHED: 11:08 24 July 2020 | UPDATED: 11:08 24 July 2020

The police are appealing for help to find Graham who has not been seen since July 18. Picture: MPS

The police are appealing for help to find Graham who has not been seen since July 18. Picture: MPS

Archant

The police are appealing for help finding a missing teenager.

You may also want to watch:

Named by officers only as Graham, the 18 year old has been missing from Barking since July 18.

If anyone has seen him or knows where he is, then please call the Met on 101.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Barking and Dagenham Post. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Man in hospital after Barking shooting

A man was found in Gascoigne Road, Barking, suffering a gunshot wound on Sunday, July 19. Picture: Google

Man wanted in connection with racially motivated assault which left Dagenham man’s face slashed and beaten up by group of 20

Have you seen this man who is believed to be involved in a racially motivated assault which left a black man slashed in the face in July 2019. Picture: Metropolitan Police

Dagenham schoolboy earns Eton scholarship

Dagenham Park pupil Muhamary Kiherille with head of school Chris Ash. Picture: Dagenham Park

Building work starts on 56 ‘affordable’ homes in Dagenham

L-R Eamon O'Malley from builder Mulalley, Cllr Darren Rodwell and Iain Ferguson from Be First. Picture: Andy Baker

Four arrests in crackdown on crime in Barking town centre

The police and council are cracking down on crime and anti-social behaviour in Barking town centre. Picture: Barking and Dagenham Council

Most Read

Man in hospital after Barking shooting

A man was found in Gascoigne Road, Barking, suffering a gunshot wound on Sunday, July 19. Picture: Google

Man wanted in connection with racially motivated assault which left Dagenham man’s face slashed and beaten up by group of 20

Have you seen this man who is believed to be involved in a racially motivated assault which left a black man slashed in the face in July 2019. Picture: Metropolitan Police

Dagenham schoolboy earns Eton scholarship

Dagenham Park pupil Muhamary Kiherille with head of school Chris Ash. Picture: Dagenham Park

Building work starts on 56 ‘affordable’ homes in Dagenham

L-R Eamon O'Malley from builder Mulalley, Cllr Darren Rodwell and Iain Ferguson from Be First. Picture: Andy Baker

Four arrests in crackdown on crime in Barking town centre

The police and council are cracking down on crime and anti-social behaviour in Barking town centre. Picture: Barking and Dagenham Council

Latest from the Barking and Dagenham Post

West Ham United sign Czech midfielder Soucek permanently

West Ham United have signed Tomas Soucek on a permanent deal (Pic: Arfa)

West Ham have to play with freedom in finale – Johnson

Manchester United's Marcus Rashford (left) and West Ham United's Ben Johnson in action during the Premier League match at Old Trafford

Essex get three home matches in Bob Willis Trophy

Essex players celebrate with the County Championship Trophy in 2019 (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Watch: Which home-made masks are most effective

People must wear face masks in shops from today. Picture: PA

Appeal after man, 18, reported missing from Barking

The police are appealing for help to find Graham who has not been seen since July 18. Picture: MPS