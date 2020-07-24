Appeal after man, 18, reported missing from Barking

The police are appealing for help to find Graham who has not been seen since July 18. Picture: MPS Archant

The police are appealing for help finding a missing teenager.

Named by officers only as Graham, the 18 year old has been missing from Barking since July 18.

If anyone has seen him or knows where he is, then please call the Met on 101.