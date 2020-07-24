Appeal after man, 18, reported missing from Barking
PUBLISHED: 11:08 24 July 2020 | UPDATED: 11:08 24 July 2020
Archant
The police are appealing for help finding a missing teenager.
Named by officers only as Graham, the 18 year old has been missing from Barking since July 18.
If anyone has seen him or knows where he is, then please call the Met on 101.
