Appeal to find missing Dagenham teenager
PUBLISHED: 09:17 19 April 2019 | UPDATED: 09:25 19 April 2019
Archant
The family of a missing teenager from Dagenham are appealing for information leading to his whereabouts.
The teenager could be in Cambridge or Ipswich. Picture: Family handout
Kane Johnson was last seen in Becontree Avenue, Dagenham on April 11.
Since then he has failed to make contact with his family even on his 18th birthday.
His sister has said on Facebook that Kane has deactivated all his social media accounts and turned his phone off.
Kane's family believe he could be in the Cambridge or Ipswich area.
At the time he was last seen he was wearing a black File tracksuit, Tommy Hilfiger jacket and black Nike air force trainers.
Anyone with information is asked to call 07900 797 994.