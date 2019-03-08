Appeal to find missing Dagenham teenager

Kane was last seen on April 11. Pic: Family handout Archant

The family of a missing teenager from Dagenham are appealing for information leading to his whereabouts.

The teenager could be in Cambridge or Ipswich. Picture: Family handout The teenager could be in Cambridge or Ipswich. Picture: Family handout

Kane Johnson was last seen in Becontree Avenue, Dagenham on April 11.

Since then he has failed to make contact with his family even on his 18th birthday.

His sister has said on Facebook that Kane has deactivated all his social media accounts and turned his phone off.

Kane's family believe he could be in the Cambridge or Ipswich area.

At the time he was last seen he was wearing a black File tracksuit, Tommy Hilfiger jacket and black Nike air force trainers.

Anyone with information is asked to call 07900 797 994.