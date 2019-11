Two boys, 16, missing from Dagenham

Left to right: Nadir Zourgui and Mourir Amara. The two 16-year-olds are missing from Dagenham and police are concerned for their welfare. Picture: via MPS. Archant

Police are looking for two missing Dagenham boys.

Officers are concerned for the welfare of Nadir Zourgui and Mourir Amara. They said both are 16.

People with information about the teens can call the police on 101, quoting 19MIS044693 for Nadir and 19MIS044497 for Mourir.