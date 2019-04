Appeal for help to find missing woman last seen in Dagenham

The Met has appealed for help tracing Aleecha Bryan who was reported missing. Picture: MPS Archant

The Met is appealing for help finding a ‘vulnerable’ missing woman.

#MISSING @MPSBarkDag are appealing for information for a High Risk #missing Aleecha BRYAN aged 29. She was last seen on Friday 5th April at 2130hrs nr Hedgemans' Road #Dagenham.

Any information please call 101 quoting reference - 19MIS012822.

7159EA pic.twitter.com/pNZIAwtvSG — Barking & Dagenham Police (@MPSBarkDag) April 7, 2019

Aleecha Bryan was last seen on April 5 at 9.30pm near Hedgemans Road in Dagenham.

@MPSBarkDag tweeted they were appealing for information for the ‘high risk’ 29-year-old.

Anyone with information should call police on 101.