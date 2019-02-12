Search

New homes in Dagenham for ‘local homeless people’ by Christmas

PUBLISHED: 14:53 18 February 2019 | UPDATED: 15:03 18 February 2019

How the new homes will look. Pic: Be First

How the new homes will look. Pic: Be First

The council is to build new temporary accommodation properties in Dagenham which will be allocated to homeless people in the borough in time for Christmas.

Last week the town hall approved the plans for the modular built homes on a former weighbridge in Cook Road, which will be constructed by the end of the year.

The homes feature 24 one-bedroom flats, 36 two-bedroom flats and 32-three-bedroom homes and will be given to individuals and families who are registered homeless.

Councillor Darren Rodwell, leader of Barking and Dagenham Council said: “These new homes will house local homeless people.

“And as they are modular and largely built off site quickly it means a local homeless person or family will have a decent roof over their heads by Christmas.”

Tom Mather, construction director at Be First, which will deliver the homes, said: “We’re going to get moving fast on this project as well as others. Be First is about delivering at pace for the benefit of the people of Barking and Dagenham.”

