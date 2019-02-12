New homes in Dagenham for ‘local homeless people’ by Christmas

How the new homes will look. Pic: Be First Archant

The council is to build new temporary accommodation properties in Dagenham which will be allocated to homeless people in the borough in time for Christmas.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Last week the town hall approved the plans for the modular built homes on a former weighbridge in Cook Road, which will be constructed by the end of the year.

The homes feature 24 one-bedroom flats, 36 two-bedroom flats and 32-three-bedroom homes and will be given to individuals and families who are registered homeless.

Councillor Darren Rodwell, leader of Barking and Dagenham Council said: “These new homes will house local homeless people.

“And as they are modular and largely built off site quickly it means a local homeless person or family will have a decent roof over their heads by Christmas.”

Tom Mather, construction director at Be First, which will deliver the homes, said: “We’re going to get moving fast on this project as well as others. Be First is about delivering at pace for the benefit of the people of Barking and Dagenham.”