Search

Advanced search

Nineteen new Barking homes being built - 100 miles away

PUBLISHED: 10:00 29 September 2019

Artist's impression of the Sugden Way development. Picture: Shooting Star

Artist's impression of the Sugden Way development. Picture: Shooting Star

Shooting Star

Building work on two new Barking developments has begun - 100 miles away in Dorset.

Artist's impression of the Mellish Close development. Picture: Shooting StarArtist's impression of the Mellish Close development. Picture: Shooting Star

The two sites will provide a total of 19 new flats - six in Mellish Close and 13 in Sugden Way.

The modular homes, which are designed to be spacious and energy efficient, are being built at Rollalong's factory near Wimborne.

You may also want to watch:

They will then be brought up to Barking and installed, with both developments set to be completed next year.

Rollalong's managing director Steve Chivers said: "We are proud to have been awarded the design and build of two modular apartment blocks in partnership with Be First.

"These builds will provide a range of high-quality, affordable housing for people in Barking and Dagenham.

"With traditional methods of home building taking up to two years, our modular alternatives offer a real opportunity to start to address the shortfall in approximately half the time."

Most Read

Revealed: The worst streets for robberies in Barking and Dagenham

More than 30 reported incidents took place in Dagenham Heathway. Picture: Google Maps

Bid to build 19 homes on ‘historic’ Becontree Estate given the go ahead

A computer generated image of how the new homes in the Becontree Estate are expected to look. Picture: Be First

Lucky escape for customers as ceiling collapses in Vicarage Field shopping centre

The piece of the ceiling on the floor of Vicarage Field. Picture: Jordan Thomas

Woman suffers ‘serious injuries’ in Dagenham crash

Emergency services at the scene of the crash at the junction of Valence Avenue and Mayfield Road. Picture: Richard Wyatt

Man treated for head wound after attack in Dagenham

Paramedics treated a man for a head wound after he was attacked in Victoria Road, Dagenham, on Thursday, September 26. Picture: Google

Most Read

Revealed: The worst streets for robberies in Barking and Dagenham

More than 30 reported incidents took place in Dagenham Heathway. Picture: Google Maps

Bid to build 19 homes on ‘historic’ Becontree Estate given the go ahead

A computer generated image of how the new homes in the Becontree Estate are expected to look. Picture: Be First

Lucky escape for customers as ceiling collapses in Vicarage Field shopping centre

The piece of the ceiling on the floor of Vicarage Field. Picture: Jordan Thomas

Woman suffers ‘serious injuries’ in Dagenham crash

Emergency services at the scene of the crash at the junction of Valence Avenue and Mayfield Road. Picture: Richard Wyatt

Man treated for head wound after attack in Dagenham

Paramedics treated a man for a head wound after he was attacked in Victoria Road, Dagenham, on Thursday, September 26. Picture: Google

Latest from the Barking and Dagenham Post

Nineteen new Barking homes being built - 100 miles away

Artist's impression of the Sugden Way development. Picture: Shooting Star

Opinion: From the Hulk to the Invisible Man

Comedian and broadcaster Steve Allen is not impressed by Boris Johnson comparing himself to a superhero.

Honours even as West Ham and Bournemouth are all square on the south coast

West Ham United's Aaron Cresswell celebrates scoring his side's second goal of the game during the Premier League match at the Vitality Stadium, Bournemouth.

National League: Dagenham & Redbridge 0 Chorley 0

Angelo Balanta of Dagenham and Redbridge and Matty Challoner of Chorley during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Chorley, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 28th September 2019

Velocity Trophy: Barking 2 Brentwood Town 0

Junior Dadson (pic Terry Gilbert)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists