Nineteen new Barking homes being built - 100 miles away

Building work on two new Barking developments has begun - 100 miles away in Dorset.

The two sites will provide a total of 19 new flats - six in Mellish Close and 13 in Sugden Way.

The modular homes, which are designed to be spacious and energy efficient, are being built at Rollalong's factory near Wimborne.

They will then be brought up to Barking and installed, with both developments set to be completed next year.

Rollalong's managing director Steve Chivers said: "We are proud to have been awarded the design and build of two modular apartment blocks in partnership with Be First.

"These builds will provide a range of high-quality, affordable housing for people in Barking and Dagenham.

"With traditional methods of home building taking up to two years, our modular alternatives offer a real opportunity to start to address the shortfall in approximately half the time."