Air pollution to be monitored in more areas of Barking and Dagenham

Published: 10:22 AM June 29, 2021

Barking and Dagenham Council will install more diffusion tubes to identify areas of nitrogen dioxide concentrations associated with traffic emissions. - Credit: PA Wire/PA Images

Pollution levels will be monitored in more locations across the borough in a bid to improve air quality.

Barking and Dagenham Council says it will install another 20 diffusion tubes in July, adding to the 10 already active.

The small, plastic tubes are used to identify areas of nitrogen dioxide concentrations associated with traffic emissions.

Cllr Margaret Mullane, the cabinet member for enforcement and community safety, said: “Over the next few years, we’re going to work really hard to bring down the amount of pollution that we’re currently experiencing in Barking and Dagenham.

“These diffusion tubes will give us greater knowledge of where the problems are and then we can work out ways to solve the issue.”

Earlier this month, the council urged people not to drive for 24 hours to mark Clean Air Day on June 17.