Becontree Heath Morrisons workers bid to raise £500 for the NHS in car park dance fundraiser

Managers from Morrisons in Becontree Heath dance to YMCA. Staff are planning an hour long dancethon. Picture: Victoria Eve Archant

A supermarket’s staff are limbering up to a dance-a-thon in a bid to raise £500 for an NHS charity.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Workers at the Becontree Heath branch of Morrisons in Wood Lane have boogied for customers during the coronavirus pandemic to lift spirits.

But senior managers and their fellow employees want to convert their party dance moves into cash for NHS Charities Together which supports the service’s good causes.

You may also want to watch:

Worker Gary Sheppard said: “We are doing this one hour dance marathon to try our best to raise money for the NHS and show our love and support for the NHS.”

The aim is to hit the £500 target, but the store is hoping customers will help it beat that figure.

The team are due to hit the car park “dancefloor” at midday on Thursday, May 21.

To donate visit GoFundMe and search Becontree Heath Morrisons danceathon.