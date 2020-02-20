Search

Revealed: Most expensive homes sold in Barking and Dagenham in 2019

PUBLISHED: 17:00 20 February 2020

The locations of some of the most expensive homes sold in Barking and Dagenham last year. Picture: Google

Archant

How much do you think the most expensive homes in the borough are worth?

Land Registry figures reveal the selling price for every property that changed hands in 2019, with 10 homes in Barking and Dagenham going for £600,000 or more.

The most expensive residential property sold in the borough last year was a detached house in Green Lane, Dagenham, which fetched £750,000 - however, plans to convert the building into a community centre have been submitted to the council.

In Barking, semi-detached homes in Westrow Drive and Beccles Drive were sold for £675,000 each.

Six of the top 10 are located within a few streets of each other in the neighbourhood between Longbridge Road and Sandringham Road, either side of Upney Lane.

Several non-residential properties were sold for tens of millions of pounds last year.

The most expensive of all properties was the Kuehne and Nagel site at unit 1, Orion Park in Messina Way, Dagenham, which fetched £23.16million.

In Barking, the DHL warehouse site at 33 Thames Road went for an even £23million, while the Seabrook Warehousing building at 8 River Road netted £17million.

