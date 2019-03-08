Crash causes delays on Barking stretch of A13

A crash at a junction with the A13 has been causing delays. Picture: Google Archant

A crash on the A13 has been causing traffic delays.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

A13 Alfred's Way E/B at the junction of Movers Lane - Lane 3 (of 3) closed due to a collision. Traffic slow on approach with delays towards Prince Regents Lane. Also S/B delays on the A406 towards the Ilford Flyover, & N/B delays on Royal Dock Road back to Gallions Roundabout. — TfL Traffic News (@TfLTrafficNews) August 20, 2019

You may also want to watch:

Transport for London has warned motorists of slow traffic with lane three closed at the junction between Movers Lane and the A13 eastbound at Alfred's Way, Barking.

TfL tweeted slow traffic on the approach with delays towards Prince Regents Lane and southbound on the A406 towards the Ilford Flyover.

It also warned of northbound delays on Royal Dock Road backing up to Gallions roundabout.