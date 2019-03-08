Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Crash causes delays on Barking stretch of A13

PUBLISHED: 18:01 20 August 2019 | UPDATED: 18:01 20 August 2019

A crash at a junction with the A13 has been causing delays. Picture: Google

A crash at a junction with the A13 has been causing delays. Picture: Google

Archant

A crash on the A13 has been causing traffic delays.

You may also want to watch:

Transport for London has warned motorists of slow traffic with lane three closed at the junction between Movers Lane and the A13 eastbound at Alfred's Way, Barking.

TfL tweeted slow traffic on the approach with delays towards Prince Regents Lane and southbound on the A406 towards the Ilford Flyover.

It also warned of northbound delays on Royal Dock Road backing up to Gallions roundabout.

Most Read

Teenager stabbed in the arm in Dagenham

The teenager was stabbed near the entrance to Central Park, Dagenham. Picture: Google Maps

Demolition of Dagenham jobcentre to begin

The Dagenham jobcentre was closed last year. Picture: Ken Mears

Dagenham woman shocked as dad’s memorial bench is stolen

Michelle Grant on a bench dedicated to her father, John Bloom. With no record of the bench being removed, it has possibly been stolen. Picture: Michelle Grant.

Almost 100 cannabis plants found at Dagenham weed factory

Stanley Avenue. Police found a cannabis factory in the upstairs bedrooms of a house on the road. Picture: Google.

Barking Splash Park puts on outdoor cinema screenings

Barking Splash Park is hosting a series of outdoor film screenings with help from Barking Productions, a new company putting on cultural events in the borough. Picture: Barking Splash Park.

Most Read

Teenager stabbed in the arm in Dagenham

The teenager was stabbed near the entrance to Central Park, Dagenham. Picture: Google Maps

Demolition of Dagenham jobcentre to begin

The Dagenham jobcentre was closed last year. Picture: Ken Mears

Dagenham woman shocked as dad’s memorial bench is stolen

Michelle Grant on a bench dedicated to her father, John Bloom. With no record of the bench being removed, it has possibly been stolen. Picture: Michelle Grant.

Almost 100 cannabis plants found at Dagenham weed factory

Stanley Avenue. Police found a cannabis factory in the upstairs bedrooms of a house on the road. Picture: Google.

Barking Splash Park puts on outdoor cinema screenings

Barking Splash Park is hosting a series of outdoor film screenings with help from Barking Productions, a new company putting on cultural events in the borough. Picture: Barking Splash Park.

Latest from the Barking and Dagenham Post

Cricket: Essex beat Kent in dramatic clash

Simon Harmer (left) and Adam Wheater of Essex in between overs during Kent CCC vs Essex CCC, Specsavers County Championship Division 1 Cricket at the St Lawrence Ground on 20th August 2019

Reliable West Ham keeper restores calm after opening-day mauling

West Ham United goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski after the final whistle

Great British Bake Off: Meet baking biker Phil from Barking

Phil, 56, from Rainham, will be taking part in this year's Great British Bake Off. Picture: Mark Bourdillon

Barking boss backs side to gel ahead of Ware clash

Marlow keeper Simon Grant denies Barking's Ryan Mallett (pic Terry Gilbert)

Balanta pleased at the Daggers ‘huge reaction’ in Harrogate Town win

Angelo Balanta of Dagenham during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Harrogate Town, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 17th August 2019
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists