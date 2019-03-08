Crash causes delays on Barking stretch of A13
PUBLISHED: 18:01 20 August 2019 | UPDATED: 18:01 20 August 2019
Archant
A crash on the A13 has been causing traffic delays.
You may also want to watch:
Transport for London has warned motorists of slow traffic with lane three closed at the junction between Movers Lane and the A13 eastbound at Alfred's Way, Barking.
TfL tweeted slow traffic on the approach with delays towards Prince Regents Lane and southbound on the A406 towards the Ilford Flyover.
It also warned of northbound delays on Royal Dock Road backing up to Gallions roundabout.