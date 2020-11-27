Man in ‘stable’ condition after fall from A13 in Barking
PUBLISHED: 07:56 27 November 2020 | UPDATED: 07:56 27 November 2020
Archant
A man is in a stable condition after falling from the A13.
The man was rushed to hospital after the fall from high up with the road around Movers Lane junction in Barking closed. The A13 has since reopened.
A Met police spokesperson said: “He remains in a stable condition. His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.”
You may also want to watch:
Officers were called at 4.14pm on Thursday, November 26 to reoprts of a man threatening self-harm.
Paramedics and police attended.
The directorate of professional standards, which investigates complaints against officers, has been informed as is routine.
There are a number of free helplines for anyone feeling down or desperate. Call Samaritans on 116 123 or the Campaign Against Living Miserably (for men) on 0800 585858 or Papyrus (for under 35s) on 0800 068 4141 or Childline on 0800 1111.
If someone has seriously harmed themselves, call 999 or go straight to A and E.
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Barking and Dagenham Post. Click the link in the orange box above for details.