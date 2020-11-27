Man in ‘stable’ condition after fall from A13 in Barking

Published: 7:56 AM November 27, 2020 Updated: 8:45 PM December 7, 2020

A man is in a stable condition after falling from height at the Movers Lane junction with the A13. Picture: Google - Credit: Archant

A man is in a stable condition after falling from the A13.

The man was rushed to hospital after the fall from high up with the road around Movers Lane junction in Barking closed. The A13 has since reopened.

A Met police spokesperson said: “He remains in a stable condition. His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.”

Officers were called at 4.14pm on Thursday, November 26 to reoprts of a man threatening self-harm.

Paramedics and police attended.

The directorate of professional standards, which investigates complaints against officers, has been informed as is routine.

There are a number of free helplines for anyone feeling down or desperate. Call Samaritans on 116 123 or the Campaign Against Living Miserably (for men) on 0800 585858 or Papyrus (for under 35s) on 0800 068 4141 or Childline on 0800 1111.

If someone has seriously harmed themselves, call 999 or go straight to A and E.