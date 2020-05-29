Search

East London MPs call for extension to self-employed support scheme amidst uncertainty over its future

PUBLISHED: 15:00 29 May 2020

A group of over 100 MPs have asked Chancellor Rishi Sunak to extend the self-employment income support scheme, which is due to end this weekend. Picture: Dominic Lipinski/PA

A group of over 100 MPs have asked Chancellor Rishi Sunak to extend the self-employment income support scheme, which is due to end this weekend. Picture: Dominic Lipinski/PA

PA Wire/PA Images

A group of MPs — including representatives from Tower Hamlets, Barking and Dagenham, Redbridge and Havering — have called upon chancellor Rishi Sunak to extend the self-employment income support scheme which is due to end this weekend.

The scheme gave eligible self-employed workers a grant of 80 per cent of their average profits, up to £2,500, for three months.

With that date soon to expire, over 100 MPs have signed the letter calling for clarity, highlighting that the employment furlough scheme has already been extended until the end of October.

Signatories include Bethnal Green and Bow MP Rushanara Ali, Barking and Dagenham representatives Dame Margaret Hodge and Jon Cruddas, Ilford South’s Sam Tarry and Romford MP Andrew Rosindell.

Poplar and Limehouse MP Apsana Begum has also expressed support for the request.

As of May 24, 2.3 million claims have been made under the scheme, at a cost of £6.8 billion.

