Barking and Dagenham MPs react after 'horrific' stabbing of Sir David Amess

Andrew Brookes

Published: 3:44 PM October 15, 2021   
David Amess attending the Paddy Power Political Book Awards at the BFI IMAX, Southbank, London.

Conservative Party MP Sir David Amess was stabbed today (October 15). - Credit: PA

Barking and Dagenham MPs have reacted to the "horrific" fatal stabbing of Sir David Amess.

The Tory MP for Southend West was attacked during a constituency surgery at Belfairs Methodist Church in Leigh-on-Sea earlier today (October 15).

Essex Police has confirmed the 69-year-old father of five died at the scene.

A 25-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and a knife was recovered by police.

Commenting before news of Sir David's death, Barking MP Margaret Hodge described the attack as "just horrific".

She tweeted: "My thoughts are with David and anyone else involved in this terrible incident."

In a tweet, Dagenham and Rainham MP Jon Cruddas wrote: "Absolutely terrible news, my thoughts are with David and his family and friends."

Sir David was born in Plaistow and went to St Bonaventure's school in Forest Gate.

He was a Redbridge councillor in the 1980s.

