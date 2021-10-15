Barking and Dagenham MPs react after 'horrific' stabbing of Sir David Amess
- Credit: PA
Barking and Dagenham MPs have reacted to the "horrific" fatal stabbing of Sir David Amess.
The Tory MP for Southend West was attacked during a constituency surgery at Belfairs Methodist Church in Leigh-on-Sea earlier today (October 15).
Essex Police has confirmed the 69-year-old father of five died at the scene.
A 25-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and a knife was recovered by police.
Commenting before news of Sir David's death, Barking MP Margaret Hodge described the attack as "just horrific".
She tweeted: "My thoughts are with David and anyone else involved in this terrible incident."
In a tweet, Dagenham and Rainham MP Jon Cruddas wrote: "Absolutely terrible news, my thoughts are with David and his family and friends."
Sir David was born in Plaistow and went to St Bonaventure's school in Forest Gate.
He was a Redbridge councillor in the 1980s.
