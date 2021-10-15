Barking and Dagenham MPs react after 'horrific' stabbing of Sir David Amess

Published: 3:44 PM October 15, 2021

Barking and Dagenham MPs have reacted to the "horrific" fatal stabbing of Sir David Amess.

The Tory MP for Southend West was attacked during a constituency surgery at Belfairs Methodist Church in Leigh-on-Sea earlier today (October 15).

Essex Police has confirmed the 69-year-old father of five died at the scene.

A 25-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and a knife was recovered by police.

Commenting before news of Sir David's death, Barking MP Margaret Hodge described the attack as "just horrific".

Just horrific. My thoughts are with David and anyone else involved in this terrible incident. https://t.co/1eeNlkASIC — Margaret Hodge (@margarethodge) October 15, 2021

In a tweet, Dagenham and Rainham MP Jon Cruddas wrote: "Absolutely terrible news, my thoughts are with David and his family and friends."

Sir David was born in Plaistow and went to St Bonaventure's school in Forest Gate.

He was a Redbridge councillor in the 1980s.