One man injured after A13 crash involving car, van and lorry

Author Picture Icon

Cash Boyle

Published: 3:10 PM June 20, 2022
Updated: 5:34 PM June 20, 2022
Crash on A13 near Marsh Way, Dagenham

The AA is reporting that there was a crash - reportedly involving two lorries and a car - on the A13, between the A1306 and Marsh Way - Credit: Google Maps

One man has been taken to hospital after a three-vehicle collision in Dagenham this afternoon.

At 1.01pm today - Monday, June 20 - police were called to the A13 amid reports of a crash involving a car, van and lorry.

Officers attended along with London Ambulance Service and the London Fire Brigade.

One man was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Enquiries are ongoing. 



