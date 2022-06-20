Updated
One man injured after A13 crash involving car, van and lorry
Published: 3:10 PM June 20, 2022
Updated: 5:34 PM June 20, 2022
- Credit: Google Maps
One man has been taken to hospital after a three-vehicle collision in Dagenham this afternoon.
At 1.01pm today - Monday, June 20 - police were called to the A13 amid reports of a crash involving a car, van and lorry.
Officers attended along with London Ambulance Service and the London Fire Brigade.
One man was taken to hospital with minor injuries.
Enquiries are ongoing.