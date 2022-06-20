Updated

The AA is reporting that there was a crash - reportedly involving two lorries and a car - on the A13, between the A1306 and Marsh Way - Credit: Google Maps

One man has been taken to hospital after a three-vehicle collision in Dagenham this afternoon.

At 1.01pm today - Monday, June 20 - police were called to the A13 amid reports of a crash involving a car, van and lorry.

Officers attended along with London Ambulance Service and the London Fire Brigade.

One man was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Enquiries are ongoing.

Re: #Dagenham : A13 Eastbound has reopened btwn Goresbrook & Marsh Way after a collision earlier on.

Heavy #A13 Eastbound from #A406 to Lodge Avenue. pic.twitter.com/uRi8TXhsHs — BBC Radio London Travel (@BBCTravelAlert) June 20, 2022







