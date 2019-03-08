Search

'You must stop them': Mum of stabbed teenager speaks at knife crime charity launch

PUBLISHED: 13:11 08 July 2019 | UPDATED: 13:11 08 July 2019

Beatrice Mushiya speaking about the death of her son Duran Kajiama at the launch of All Champion's Charity in Harold Hill. Picture: Melissa Page

Beatrice Mushiya speaking about the death of her son Duran Kajiama at the launch of All Champion's Charity in Harold Hill. Picture: Melissa Page

The mother of a teenager who was stabbed to death in Dagenham has called for young people to stop their friends from carrying knives.

Launch of the All Champion's Charity, with Champion Ganda's mum Peguy Ganda, her sons and family. Picture: Melissa PageLaunch of the All Champion's Charity, with Champion Ganda's mum Peguy Ganda, her sons and family. Picture: Melissa Page

Beatrice Mushiya's son Duran Kajiama, 17, was stabbed as he and a friend walked to a birthday party in November 2016. A 17-year-old was convicted of his manslaughter.

She was one of the mums who shared the heartbreak of losing a child from knife crime at the launch of All Champion's Charity, set up in memory of Champion Ganda who was stabbed to death in 2013.

"Unfortunately it's happening again," said Beatrice.

"Every day in London when I turn on the TV and see that another child has been stabbed, my heart goes down.

Duran Kajiama was stabbed to death in Dagenham. Picture: Met PoliceDuran Kajiama was stabbed to death in Dagenham. Picture: Met Police

"If you know friends that are carrying knives you must stop them."

All Champion's Charity will focus on prevention, rehabilitation and support for families affected by knife crime.

Champion's mother, Peguy Kato, told guests at the launch event why the charity means so much to her.

She said: "Champion was a good boy and a loving boy. So this charity is about love; to give love and to share love, because love is everything.

Beatrice Mushiya and Peguy Kato at the launch of all Champion's Charity in Harold Hill. Picture: Melissa PageBeatrice Mushiya and Peguy Kato at the launch of all Champion's Charity in Harold Hill. Picture: Melissa Page

"When he was a baby, he was my future. That's why I gave him that name, and he's still a champion now.

"As a charity, we're going to try to help all the champions, because every child is special and unique."

Champion, from Harold Hill, died in the street in Forest Gate on May 9, 2013, after he was the victim of a brutal attack involving belts, a hammer and at least one knife, which he was stabbed with 11 times in the head, chest, arms and legs.

A 20-year-old man from Canning Town was jailed for 14 years for manslaughter in 2017.

Champion Ganda. Picture: Met PoliceChampion Ganda. Picture: Met Police

Peguy warned young people about the dangers of getting involved in fights.

"If you see people fighting or calling people names you should run away," said Peguy.

"If you can, you should run, because you don't know what people might be carrying in their hands."

All Champion's Charity will be going into schools to talk to youngsters about the impact of knife crime as well as prisons to help rehabilitate those who have already been involved in gangs.

It will also give emotional support and counselling to people who have been affected.

Pastor Jean Bosco Kanyemesha opened the event with a prayer and speech in French for Peguy's family members who are of French heritage.

Pastor Makasi Tomona translated for the English speakers.

"We're living in a society that has become very materialistic," said Pastor Kanyemesha.

"The most important thing should be unity and love.

"Our streets need peace and only we can bring that peace into our community.

"That's why the All Champion's Charity is here, to bring forward champions into our community."

Guests enjoyed entertainment from Berna, Villz, Dayasoul and DJ Tobz.

Gavin Mckenna is the founder of the Reach Every Generation charity which aims to transform the lives of young people who have been caught up in a gang.

He was unable to make the event in person but had this message to share with guests at the launch: "Peguy is an incredible woman and I believe Champion's legacy will live on.

"I knew Champion personally before his tragic death.

"I was once involved in a gang myself and it's something I will always carry with me.

"My message is: 'You don't have to live that life'. Charities like All Champion's Charity offer another way."

Before the launch, Peguy travelled to City Hall on Thursday, July 4 with Operation Shutdown campaigners to present a list of 10 demands to the mayor of London, Sadiq Khan.

The campaigners' demands include a request for the government to review sentencing guidelines for repeat weapon offenders and a request for more community police officers on the streets of London.

Visit here or the AllChampion Charity Facebook page.

