Mumbai artist finishing residency after three months of DIY projects in Dagenham

Aqui Thami created posters inspired by political and historical material in the V&A Collection. Picture: Heiba. Heiba

Mumbai-based Aqui Thami is finishing her residency at the White House gallery.

During her time in Dagenham, which ends Friday, January 18, she collaborated to create a zine with students from Sydney Russell School.

The artist, who is also described as an activist and academic, has been working to create zines and posters inspired by political and historical materials in the V&A Collection.

At the beginning of the project, Ms Thami said she would take: “a special focus on handmade posters for public walls and city spaces, works that existed on the edge of the normative definition of art.”

She has hosted over a dozen open studios at the White House Gallery to show her work and practice to the public.

The initiative is in collaboration with the V&A Research institute, a project aimed at experimenting with how to study, display and access the museum’s collections.

Several of the works made during the residency have now been purchased for the V&A poster collection.