Muslim group aims to raise £65k for Poppy Appeal in Barking and Dagenham

Published: 9:00 AM October 28, 2021

Mayor Cllr Edna Fergus and Cllr Peter Chand with members of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Barking and Dagenham community. - Credit: Ahmadiyya Muslim Barking & Dagenham

A community group is aiming to raise £65,000 in support of this year’s Royal British Legion Poppy Appeal campaign.

Members the Ahmadiyya Muslim Elders Association met with Barking and Dagenham mayor, Cllr Edna Fergus, and her predecessor, Cllr Peter Chand, at the town hall to launch their fundraising drive.

Twenty volunteers from the Ahmadiyya community will collect funds for Royal British Legion by selling red poppies at tube stations, shops and supermarkets in the lead up to Remembrance Day.

Regional president Mubashir Siddiqi said: "It is part of our faith to help those who are serving our country and we are delighted to be a part of this national fundraising campaign."

The Barking and Dagenham Ahmadiyya Muslim community raised £62,000 for the appeal in 2019 towards a national fundraising total of £554,000.

This year's national Poppy Appeal campaign will run from Saturday, October 30 until Remembrance Sunday on November 14.