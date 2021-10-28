News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Barking and Dagenham Post > News

Muslim group aims to raise £65k for Poppy Appeal in Barking and Dagenham

Author Picture Icon

Andrew Brookes

Published: 9:00 AM October 28, 2021   
A group of people standing in Barking Town Hall in front of a table with poppies

Mayor Cllr Edna Fergus and Cllr Peter Chand with members of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Barking and Dagenham community. - Credit: Ahmadiyya Muslim Barking & Dagenham

A community group is aiming to raise £65,000 in support of this year’s Royal British Legion Poppy Appeal campaign.

Members the Ahmadiyya Muslim Elders Association met with Barking and Dagenham mayor, Cllr Edna Fergus, and her predecessor, Cllr Peter Chand, at the town hall to launch their fundraising drive.

Twenty volunteers from the Ahmadiyya community will collect funds for Royal British Legion by selling red poppies at tube stations, shops and supermarkets in the lead up to Remembrance Day.

Regional president Mubashir Siddiqi said: "It is part of our faith to help those who are serving our country and we are delighted to be a part of this national fundraising campaign."

The Barking and Dagenham Ahmadiyya Muslim community raised £62,000 for the appeal in 2019 towards a national fundraising total of £554,000.

This year's national Poppy Appeal campaign will run from Saturday, October 30 until Remembrance Sunday on November 14.

You may also want to watch:

Barking and Dagenham News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

File photo dated 2/9/2014 of the Thames Barrier. Tony Blair's Government was urged to consider occas

Flooding

Thames Barrier closing for 200th time amid potential east London flooding

Andrew Brookes

Author Picture Icon
A list of road and rail works affecting Redbridge in the next seven days.

Travel

Road and rail disruptions to expect in east London this week

Michael Cox

Author Picture Icon
Kitchen knives for sale in a store in London. Picture: Yui Mok/PA Images

Retail

Three shops 'fail test purchases' after joining safe knife selling scheme

Andrew Brookes

Author Picture Icon
A tunnel is proposed to replace this section of the A13. Picture: Andrew Baker

Planning and Development

Residents and traders react to proposed A13 tunnel in Dagenham

Alastair Lockhart LDRS

Logo Icon