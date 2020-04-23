Search

There With You: Barking restaurant teams up with suppliers to offer food boxes

PUBLISHED: 12:16 23 April 2020 | UPDATED: 12:16 23 April 2020

Ishfaq Farooq is a director at Mylahore in Barking which is offering food boxes. Picture: Mylahore

Ishfaq Farooq is a director at Mylahore in Barking which is offering food boxes. Picture: Mylahore

Archant

A British Asian restaurant is offering food boxes.

Family-run Mylahore in Jenkins Lane, Barking, has teamed up with its suppliers to put together ranges including a box of kitchen essentials as well as one for people preparing to fast.

Co-director Ishfaq Farooq said: “All our ranges have one clear message: we are here and we care. We want to make life a little easier and give customers an experience that will create memories with loved ones.

“We want everyone to know we are all in this together.”

Mylahore is also offering deals including a selection of uncooked meats with marinades from its restaurant menu as well as a ready to eat selection of its most popular dishes cooked and served chilled.

Ramadan has also prompted the launch of the My Iftar box which contains starts, mains, sides and dessert.

The products are ready to order online. Visit mylahore.co.uk

