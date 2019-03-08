National Crime Agency recovers Dagenham flat worth more than £300k following drug dealing and fraud investigation

General view of the High Court on the Strand, London. Picture: Anthony Devlin PA Archive/PA Images

A flat worth more than £300,000 has been recovered as part of an investigation into a man believed to be a drug dealer and fraudster.

Mkpa Oju Uka, 50, from Rainham, claimed his flat in Dagenham, worth around £310,000, had been bought with the profits of a second-hand clothes business, but investigators from the National Crime Agency it was paid for using the proceeds of drug sales and mortgage fraud.

The claim, which was brought back in April 2018, has taken more than a year to resolve due to Uka repeatedly using delaying tactics, such as not complying with court directions, to hinder the progress of the case.

A court order was obtained last week at a hearing in the High Court before The Hon. Mr Justice Jay to recover the flat under the Proceeds of Crime Act.

The NCA is seeking to recover a second property linked to the case later this year.

Head of Asset Denial at the NCA, Andy Lewis said: "The defendant thought that delaying tactics would stop us pursuing this case, but we were persistent and in the end successful in recovering property we believe was obtained as a result of criminal activity.

"We will continue our work to identify and prosecute those linked to economic and financial crime, and take away their illicit assets using all the tools available to us."

Director of the National Economic Crime Centre, Sarah Pritchard said: "This is a great result and demonstrates our firm commitment to tackling illicit finance in the UK.

"We will continue to target wealth we believe has been obtained illegally regardless of where and how it is hidden."