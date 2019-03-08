Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

National Crime Agency recovers Dagenham flat worth more than £300k following drug dealing and fraud investigation

PUBLISHED: 16:54 21 June 2019 | UPDATED: 16:54 21 June 2019

General view of the High Court on the Strand, London. Picture: Anthony Devlin

General view of the High Court on the Strand, London. Picture: Anthony Devlin

PA Archive/PA Images

A flat worth more than £300,000 has been recovered as part of an investigation into a man believed to be a drug dealer and fraudster.

Mkpa Oju Uka, 50, from Rainham, claimed his flat in Dagenham, worth around £310,000, had been bought with the profits of a second-hand clothes business, but investigators from the National Crime Agency it was paid for using the proceeds of drug sales and mortgage fraud.

The claim, which was brought back in April 2018, has taken more than a year to resolve due to Uka repeatedly using delaying tactics, such as not complying with court directions, to hinder the progress of the case.

A court order was obtained last week at a hearing in the High Court before The Hon. Mr Justice Jay to recover the flat under the Proceeds of Crime Act.

You may also want to watch:

The NCA is seeking to recover a second property linked to the case later this year.

Head of Asset Denial at the NCA, Andy Lewis said: "The defendant thought that delaying tactics would stop us pursuing this case, but we were persistent and in the end successful in recovering property we believe was obtained as a result of criminal activity.

"We will continue our work to identify and prosecute those linked to economic and financial crime, and take away their illicit assets using all the tools available to us."

Director of the National Economic Crime Centre, Sarah Pritchard said: "This is a great result and demonstrates our firm commitment to tackling illicit finance in the UK.

"We will continue to target wealth we believe has been obtained illegally regardless of where and how it is hidden."

Most Read

New Lidl store planned in Dagenham close to an Asda

A new Lidl could be coming to Dagenham. Pic: Lidl

Jailed: Gang members who kept loaded shotgun and machete in car

Kevin Tshoma and Hafedh Rashid have been jailed for 13 years each. Picture: Met Police

Judge appointed to lead inquest into deaths of Barking serial killer’s victims

Clockwise from top left: Gabriel Kovari, Daniel Whitworth, Jack Taylor and Anthony Walgate. Picture Met Police.

Crowd fundraiser to help Barking Riverside fire victims raises £16k in one week

The blaze engulfed six floors of the block of flats. Picture: @mobee_me /PA Wire

Trackside fire causes closure of Barking to Grays c2c branch

No c2c trains are running between Barking and Grays. Picture: c2c

Most Read

New Lidl store planned in Dagenham close to an Asda

A new Lidl could be coming to Dagenham. Pic: Lidl

Jailed: Gang members who kept loaded shotgun and machete in car

Kevin Tshoma and Hafedh Rashid have been jailed for 13 years each. Picture: Met Police

Judge appointed to lead inquest into deaths of Barking serial killer’s victims

Clockwise from top left: Gabriel Kovari, Daniel Whitworth, Jack Taylor and Anthony Walgate. Picture Met Police.

Crowd fundraiser to help Barking Riverside fire victims raises £16k in one week

The blaze engulfed six floors of the block of flats. Picture: @mobee_me /PA Wire

Trackside fire causes closure of Barking to Grays c2c branch

No c2c trains are running between Barking and Grays. Picture: c2c

Latest from the Barking and Dagenham Post

Wright keen to push on after joining Daggers permanently following his loan from U’s

Will Wright of Dagenham & Redbridge and Charlee Adams of Barnet (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Goresbrook are not getting carried away says Barwick

Goresbrook celebrate the third Ardleigh Green wicket during Ardleigh Green & Havering-Atte-Bower CC (batting) vs Goresbrook CC, Shepherd Neame Essex League Cricket at Central Park on 15th June 2019

Daggers sign midfielder Dobson from Sutton United

Doug Loft of Dagenham & Redbridge and James Dobson of Sutton United (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Cricket: Barking bounce back with big win over Bow Green

Barking players celebrate a wicket (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Dagenham 88 Runners dig deep to complete gruelling Luxembourg 70.3 Ironman

Kerstin and Pedro Costa
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists