Vote between finalists for borough's favourite cafe, pub and restaurant

Franki Berry

Published: 9:52 PM September 6, 2021   
Pint of beer

Cast your vote before September 13. - Credit: Archant

Here are the three finalists in the running to be named Barking and Dagenham's favourite cafe, pub or restaurant. 

Last month, this newspaper asked for your favourite venues in time for National Hospitality Day on September 18. 

This is a nationwide celebration of the hospitality industry - restaurants, hotels, pubs, bars and suppliers - and it comes during one of the toughest 18 months the sector has ever faced.

It aims to help these businesses kick start their recovery from the pandemic. 

With over 700 nominations from across London, it is now up to you to chose which of our finalists will be crowned Barking and Dagenham's favourite hospitality venue.

Voting closes on September 13 and the winners will be revealed on September 18.

Barking and Dagenham News

