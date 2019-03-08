Search

Fun for all the family at National Play Day celebration

PUBLISHED: 15:00 09 August 2019

Youngsters enjoy a funfair ride at National Play Day in Valence Park. Picture: Gurpreet Bhatia

Youngsters enjoy a funfair ride at National Play Day in Valence Park. Picture: Gurpreet Bhatia

Gurpreet Bhatia

Families enjoyed a day of fun in Dagenham as part of National Play Day.

The crazy golf course. Picture: Gurpreet BhatiaThe crazy golf course. Picture: Gurpreet Bhatia

Valence Park hosted a variety of different activites, including arts and crafts, inflatables and trampolines.

The free event, on Wednesday, August 7, saw children take part in crazy golf and music making, and watch a traditional Punch and Judy show.

An inflatable helter skelter. Picture: Gurpreet BhatiaAn inflatable helter skelter. Picture: Gurpreet Bhatia

Councillor Evelyn Carpenter, cabinet member for educational attainment and school improvement, said: "Play is an important part of any child's life so days like National Play Day are a wonderful way to introduce children to new and interesting aspects of play."

National Play Day, held every year on the first Wednesday in August, sees hundreds of community events held across the country to promote the importance of playing for children.

Children bounce on trampolines. Picture: Gurpreet BhatiaChildren bounce on trampolines. Picture: Gurpreet Bhatia

First held in 1987 with just a couple of events in London, it has since grown to become the biggest celebration of children's play in the UK.

Women caught hiding items under robes in apparent shoplifting attempt

The video was filmed at Asda in Merrielands Crescent, Dagenham. Picture: Paul Bennett

Man taken to hospital after person trapped in Dagenham HGV crash

The crumpled cab of a lorry at the scene. Picture: @Dave_Rawks.

Free travel on Barking to Gospel Oak line in September

One of the new Overground trains on the Barking to Gospel Oak route. Picture: TfL

'It's an attack on working people' : Proposed Thames View CPZ roll out slammed by neighbours

Thames ward residents urged Barking and Dagenham Council not to opt for a 24 hour, seven day a week controlled parking zone for the area. Picture: Jon King

'Overgrown and inaccessible' area of Dagenham park revitalised by works

Hooks Hall Pond in Eastbrookend Country Park before and after the work by the Community Payback team. Pictures: Barking and Dagenham Council

