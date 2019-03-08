Fun for all the family at National Play Day celebration

Youngsters enjoy a funfair ride at National Play Day in Valence Park.

Families enjoyed a day of fun in Dagenham as part of National Play Day.

The crazy golf course.

Valence Park hosted a variety of different activites, including arts and crafts, inflatables and trampolines.

The free event, on Wednesday, August 7, saw children take part in crazy golf and music making, and watch a traditional Punch and Judy show.

An inflatable helter skelter.

Councillor Evelyn Carpenter, cabinet member for educational attainment and school improvement, said: "Play is an important part of any child's life so days like National Play Day are a wonderful way to introduce children to new and interesting aspects of play."

National Play Day, held every year on the first Wednesday in August, sees hundreds of community events held across the country to promote the importance of playing for children.

Children bounce on trampolines.

First held in 1987 with just a couple of events in London, it has since grown to become the biggest celebration of children's play in the UK.