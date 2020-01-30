c2c named 'most punctual' service in the capital

The c2c train operator has been named by commuters as the capital's most punctual service.

More of its customers are satisfied with train punctuality than any other commuters to the capital, according to the latest National Rail Passenger Survey published on Tuesday, January 28.

The research by independent passenger watchdog Transport Focus concludes 87 per cent of 936 c2c passengers sampled are satisfied with the punctuality of the service.

This compares with a London-wide average of 74pc satisfaction with punctuality.

Delivery director Laura McEwen said: "Everyone working at c2c takes great pride in our ability to provide customers with a dependable and reliable train service.

"We know we're not perfect, and we will carry on working hard to make more improvements, like investing in our stations and upgrading our new ticketing systems.

"But these results show we are delivering on our number one objective for our customers."

A total of 88pc of 932 c2c travellers say they were satisfied with train speeds and 82pc approved of train upkeep.

However, 50pc of 501 people were dissatisfied with the availability of staff on trains and 69pc of 404 customers felt the same about the availabilty of power sockets.

In total 47pc of 603 c2c customers agreed the Southend branch of the service provided value for money while 40pc of 275 people sampled said the same of c2c's Tilbury line.

Over the past year 83.5pc of c2c trains arrived within one minute at each station, the best performance in the UK according to the figures.

c2c has also won the rail industry's Golden Whistle award for best operational performance in London.