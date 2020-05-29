Family pays tribute to founder of Dagenham pharmacy who died after testing positive for Covid-19

Navin Talati died after testing positive for Covid 19. Picture: Courtesy of the Talati family

A tribute has been paid to a community minded pharmacist who died after testing positive for Covid-19.

Navin Shantilal Talati served Dagenham for 35 years after opening Talati Chemist in the Heathway in 1977.

His son Dr Minesh Talati said: “My father was the most generous and kind spirited individual. This goes back to the 1970s when he would deliver medicine to the patients that were housebound or open his pharmacy at midnight to dispense emergency medicine.

“He was so proud to have called his pharmacy Talati Chemist.

“The one thing I am immensely proud of is the values he held very dear to him of decency, integrity and dignity in life and he kept them till his very last day.

“He instilled in us at an early age the value of helping the community which I was taught very early on as I did all the deliveries when I was a teenager on my bike to the patients!

“I am immensely grateful and indebted to my father for the values he has given me.”

Mr Talati arrived in the UK with £3 in his pocket before going on to complete a conversion course in pharmacy at the University of Sunderland after originally qualifying in the Indian city Ahmedabad.

After working at the Whittington Hospital, he moved to Dagenham where he opened the pharmacy.

Dr Talati said: “It was the first pharmacy to open seven days a week and to offer home delivery to the elderly.

“He redesigned blister pack packaging to make it simpler for nursing homes to administer medications in 1982 which reduced the wrong administration of drugs at nursing homes.”

He went on to be named Essex pharmacist of the year in 1987 and 1991 as well as seeing the group he co-founded in 2006, Malmin Healthcare, recognised as the best design and brand at the Private Dentistry Awards 2019.

His charity work included raising funds to help students at LMPC pharmacy college in India afford the fees and funding for children with educational needs in the Indian city Nadid.

He was on the board of Oldchurch Hospital in Romford in the 1980s.

“He worked hard to give us a better life and dedicated his whole life to his family,” his son said.

A cricket fan, Mr Talati attended every opening first day test match at Lord’s in the summer, not missing a single one in 10 years.

His interest in politics saw him campaign for his son who stood as the Conservative Party candidate for Barking at the 2017 general election.

“He was immensely proud having just received his certificate of 46 years continuous service. He will be fondly missed and remembered,” Dr Talati added.

Navin Shantilal Talati died at the age of 80 on April 18. He is survived by his son, daughter in law Aravinda and grandchildren Eshan and Nisha.