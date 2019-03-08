Search

Hindu community celebrate end of Navratri festival

PUBLISHED: 17:09 14 October 2019 | UPDATED: 17:09 14 October 2019

Barking and Dagenham Mayor Peter Chand with members of the Lohana Community East London. Picture: supplied.

The borough's Hindu community held a colourful celebration to end the nine-day festival Navratri.

The festive celebration, hosted by members of Lohana Community East London (LCEL), featured traditional folk dancing - referred to as Rass Garba - and plenty of Indian street food and drink.

Navratri is celebrated by Hindus all over the world and marks the most auspicious days of the lunar calendar, according to Hinduism.

The nine days are dedicated to the Hindu goddess Durga and her nine incarnations.

Mayor Peter Chand took part in the traditional offering of food and participated in the aarti, a Hindu religious ritual of worship in which light from a flame is offered to one or more deities.

Cllr Chnad said: "There was a real sense of community. Events like this allow the younger generation to continue to respect life-long traditions.

Some 1,000 devotees attended the events over the nine days.

LCEL social secretary Gita Makwana said: "Fundraising events such as this help build great community relationships in and around the borough and beyond."

