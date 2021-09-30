Tributes paid to Barking and Dagenham's first Asian mayor and disability rights campaigner

Published: 7:01 PM September 30, 2021

Tributes have been paid to boccia athlete and disability rights campaigner Neal Crowley and Barking and Dagenham's first Asian mayor Inder Singh Jamu. - Credit: Steve Poston/LBBD

Tributes have been paid to the borough's first Asian mayor and a "tireless" disability rights campaigner.

As freemen of the borough, Neal Crowley and former River ward councillor Inder Singh Jamu were recipients of Barking and Dagenham's highest honour.

Mr Crowley died at the age of 38 on September 5. Mr Singh Jamu passed away on August 29 aged 83.

Councillors paid tribute to both men at the first full council meeting since their deaths, which was held at Barking Town Hall on Wednesday, September 29.

On the days of their funerals, the borough flag flew at half-mast at the town hall.

Leader of the council, Cllr Darren Rodwell, said while their deaths are a loss to everyone, the fact they were among us should be celebrated because without them the world would not have changed for the better.

He added: "We should be proud that we have such great people from Barking and Dagenham."

Councillors heard that among his achievements, Mr Singh Jamu served River ward for more than 25 years, was the first Asian mayor of Barking and Dagenham and chaired the Council for Racial Equality.

Cllr Amardeep Singh Jamu described his father as a man of his family, God and the people.

Cllr Margaret Mullane paid tribute to a modest man who had real respect for public office and always put the people of the borough first.

Claire Symonds, the council's managing director, explained how Mr Crowley "faced down" the challenges of cerebral palsy to make sure public facilities were accessible and inclusive.

Cllr Evelyn Carpenter said: "He worked tirelessly for the voluntary sector."

The meeting also heard how Mr Crowley raised thousands for charity, volunteered at Trinity School in Dagenham besides working with Ab Phab Youth Club plus Barking and Dagenham Access Group.

As a Hammers fan, councillors also heard how the bosses of West Ham United passed on their condolences to the borough following news of Mr Crowley's passing.

Cllr Rodwell said: "There was a time when disabled people were not seen or heard. Thank God Neal was an advocate to make sure that changed in Barking and Dagenham."