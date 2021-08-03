Barking charity helping youngsters find work scoops grant from London City Airport

Published: 9:00 AM August 3, 2021

An organisation which helps people find work has scooped a grant from an airport's £75,000 community fund.

The charity Nekh Welfare Foundation - which is based in Edgefield Avenue, Barking - serves young people in the borough.

London City Airport's pot of funding aims to enable "significant and positive change" for communities across east London.

In the latest funding round, £35,940 has been allocated to 12 groups and community organisations covering eight east London boroughs.

These include Barking and Dagenham, Newham, Tower Hamlets and Havering.

Established in 2005 by members of the borough's ethnic minority communities, Nekh Welfare Foundation aims to raise young people's aspirations and promote achievement.

The registered charity also works to support youngsters' personal development, to help empower them and to bolster confidence levels.

A key focus of the foundation is enabling job opportunities, education and training so young people find longer term, paid employment.

London City reports that each organisation was awarded a grant of up to £3,000 in line with the fund’s aims.

These are to build stronger, safer and healthier neighbourhoods; create pathways to employment; generate more sustainable, greener communities and raise the aspirations of east Londoners.

Nazmin Begum, community engagement and sustainability manager at London City, said: "Now in its third year, the community fund is a key aspect of the airport's support for our boroughs in east London.

"We are really pleased to award this funding to such an impressive and diverse range of organisations."

The foundation's financial boost comes at a vital time for communities in east London as they continue to deal with the economic hit and social fall out of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The new funding means that in 2021, London City Airport's community fund has awarded a total of £75,977 to 26 charities and not for profit organisations in east London.

Applications to the fund are invited twice a year and considered by a board of trustees.